Israel Foreign Minister cohen meets Vatican secretary for relations with states

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met Monday with Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States (foreign minister).

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:26 IST
Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen with his Vatican counterpart Archbishop Paul Gallagher (Image Credit: Twitter/@elicoh1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met Monday with Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States (foreign minister).

Cohen said that during their conversation he emphasized Israel's zero-tolerance policy towards displays of violence in general and, in particular, those against members of the Christian religion. He also declared that Israel has a commitment to freedom of worship for members of all religions.

"I thanked the archbishop for the Vatican's activity in the fight against antisemitism and for the assistance in promoting the issue of Israeli prisoners and missing people," Cohen said. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

