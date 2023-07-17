Left Menu

Pakistan army vows to support government for country’s economic revival

According to ISPR, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ today.

ANI | Updated: 17-07-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 23:43 IST
Pakistan army vows to support government for country’s economic revival
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan army has vowed to provide all-out support to the government for the 'economic revival' of the country, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 258th Corps Commanders' Conference (CCC) held at GHQ today. The Pakistan army's media wing stated that the forum paid rich tribute to the sacrifices being offered by the soldiers in the defence of the country.

The ISPR said that the participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal Security environment. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and the availability of the latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan, ARY News reported. The Corps Commanders' Conference deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army.

COAS Asim Munir stated that: "Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security." The forum was also apprised about the Government's economic revival plan and the role of the Army in uplifting agriculture, IT, mining & mineral and defence production sectors under the ambit of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Economic Revival Plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials, as per ARY News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

The Journey to One Dollar: Unraveling Dogecoin's Potential

 Global
2
Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards rapid urbanization

Experts unveil 'Atmanirbhar Suraksha' campaign as India progresses towards r...

 Global
3
Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

Uniswap: Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading and Liquidity Provision

 Global
4
Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run cities

Spain election: Bike lanes, low-emission zones in crosshairs in rightist-run...

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023