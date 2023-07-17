China: Typhoon Talim makes landfall in Guangdong 

Typhoon Talim made landfall in the coastal area of south China's Guangdong province on Monday, China-based Xinhua reported citing the National Meteorological Center (NMC). Nearly 230,000 people in Guangdong had been evacuated to safety as of 5 pm (local time) on Monday as the province braced for the typhoon. Local authorities have ordered the closure of 68 coastal tourist destinations. The local authorities have called back 2,702 fishing vessels and ordered the evacuation of 8,262 fish-farming.

According to National Meteorological Center (NMC), typhoon Talim is expected to move to the Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea. It further said that the typhoon might make a second landfall in the coastal area of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, Xinhua reported. China's transport authorities on Monday announced that they have deployed rescue forces in response to the typhoon, Xinhua reported. According to China's rescue and salvage bureau of the Ministry of Transport, 11 rescue vessels, five helicopters, 46 salvage ships and eight emergency rescue teams were on standby.

Earlier, shipping lines, trains and flights were cancelled across Guangxi and Guangdong as local authorities want to ensure the safety of tourists in the island and coastal areas, China-based Global Times reported. Kindergartens, elementary and middle schools in Guangdong's Jiangyang and Zhanjiang and Macao have been temporarily suspended. Shenzhen announced that the whole city has entered a state of typhoon defence, according to Global Times report.

It asked schools and workplaces to get ready for suspension. Due to Talim, the Hong Kong stock exchange halted trading on Monday. Disneyland Park in Hong Kong and most of the city's bus routes were also suspended, Global Times reported. Haikou in China's Hainan announced the suspension of transportation, schools, manufacturing and businesses starting from Monday noon. The authorities asked people to reduce outdoor activities and prepare emergency shelters.

As Talim is also set to hit northern Vietnam on Tuesday, including Ha Long Bay and the border port between the Chinese city Dongxing and Vietnam city Mong Cai, China's Embassy in Vietnam on Monday asked Chinese nationals to avoid travelling to mountainous areas prone to flash floods, mudslides and landslides and dangerous zones near the sea and riversides. (ANI)

