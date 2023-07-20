Left Menu

Israel allocates millions for earth and marine scientific studies

Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will grant 25 million Shekels (USD 6.9 million) for academic research in the fields of energy, earth and marine sciences

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will grant 25 million Shekels (USD 6.9 million) for academic research in the fields of energy, earth and marine sciences. The funding will go to selected projects in the various research institutions in Israel.

The studies will focus on the fields of energy storage, and energy security including earthquake preparedness and cyber defence, environmental and climate research related to energy production and supply of raw materials and the development of technologies to fulfil the vision of a sustainable energy economy.

The studies that will receive funding will be ranked based on criteria established in advance in the chief scientist's unit in the ministry. The agreements between the institutions and the office range from one to three years. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

