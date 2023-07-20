Left Menu

Dubai records AED 9.9 billion in weekly real estate transactions

A total of 3.030 real estate and property transactions valued at AED 9.9 billion were conducted during the week ending July 20, 2023, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI/WAM): A total of 3.030 real estate and property transactions valued at AED 9.9 billion were conducted during the week ending July 20, 2023, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The DLD weekly report said that 378 plots were sold for AED 3 billion, 2,124 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.13 billion.The top three transactions were a land in Wadi Al Safa 7 sold for AED 285 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 68.34 million in Al Goze Second, and a land sold for AED 66.54 million in Al Goze Second in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 133 sales transactions worth AED 362.59 million, followed by Al Goze Second with 67 sales transactions worth AED 1.35 billion, and Madinat Hind 4 with 49 sales transactions worth AED 73 million in third place. The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 175 million in Business Bay, a was second in the list sold for AED 97 million in Al Nahda First, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 90 million in Al Nahda Second.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.53 billion, with the highest being a land in Saih Shuaib 2, mortgaged for AED 204 million. 63 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 265 million. (ANI/WAM)

