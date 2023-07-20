India, ASEAN promise to consolidate sustainable, resilient healthcare systems

The Ministry of Ayush along with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Mission to ASEAN organized a conference of India and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) on traditional medicines in New Delhi on Thursday. The conference promised to consolidate sustainable and resilient healthcare systems to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and universal health coverage.

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and MoS for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai were guests of honour at the conference. Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, other dignitaries and representatives from ASEAN countries also attended the conference, the Ministry of Ayush said in a press release.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sarbananda Sonowal stated, "Glad to attend the Conference on Traditional Medicine between India and ASEAN Countries in presence of Union MoS Shri @DrMunjparaBJP ji and Secretary-General, ASEAN HE Dr Kao Kim Hourn (virtually) in New Delhi." A total of 75 delegates from India and ASEAN, including two ASEAN nations participating virtually, attended the conference. In his presidential address, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the conference on traditional medicine between India and ASEAN countries provides a platform to discuss various dimensions of traditional systems of medicine for attaining Sustainable Development Goals and strategizing on modalities for advancing traditional medicine systems.

In the conference, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the Principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Traditional Medicine Systems have great potential to play a major role in achieving the aim of "One Health"." He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 12th ASEAN India Summit in Myanmar in 2014 enunciated 'Act East Policy', giving a new momentum to the strategic partnership.

Sonowal noted that the 'Act-East Policy' emphasises connectivity, commerce and culture, according to the Ministry of Ayush press release. ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn joined the conference through a video message. He echoed the sentiments of shared cultural and traditional medicinal practices between India and ASEAN. Kao Kim Hourn highlighted three key points showcasing synergy between India and ASEAN encompassing various aspects, including cooperation on public health through traditional and complementary medicines.

According to the press release, the conference was divided into sessions with experts of traditional medicine from India and ASEAN sharing about the research they have done and other initiatives taken in protecting people from COVID-19. The second session of the conference dealt with knowledge sharing on regulatory frameworks, quality control measures, and the integration of traditional medicine into healthcare systems.

During the conference, Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai spoke about the shared roots between India and ASEAN on traditional medicines. He said, "India and ASEAN have rich traditional healing systems that share similarities in terms of herbal remedies, holistic approaches, and cultural practices like Ayurveda or are based on Ayurveda." Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai said that millets play a major role in providing necessary minerals, fibres and other ingredients to the body in bio-available form, according to the press release.

On India's proposal, the United Nations declared 2023 as the 'International Year of Millet'. Since the start of the year 2023, and is integrated with the daily diet. In his opening remarks, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "This conference marks an important milestone in fostering collaboration and exchange of knowledge between our Nations. We will engage in thought-provoking discussions, interactive sessions, and scientific presentations that will foster a spirit of collaboration and innovation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)