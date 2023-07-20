Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 hospitalised after gas leakage at ice factory in Korangi

A gas leakage at an ice factory in a residential area of Pakistan’s Korangi on Wednesday affected many people and left at least two persons hospitalised, police and rescuers said, Dawn reported.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A gas leakage at an ice factory in a residential area of Pakistan's Korangi on Wednesday affected many people and left at least two persons hospitalised, police and rescuers said, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

As per the police, the leakage of the ammonia gas was reported at the Najma ice factory in Mehran Town within the remit of the Zaman Town police station. The leakage triggered residents' complaints about a foul smell that forced them to leave their homes. Korangi Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Nawaz said that only one child fell unconscious due to the ammonia leak. "The gas leakage has stopped and the owner of the factory has been detained for questioning," the SSP said, as per Dawn.

Area SHO Rao Rafiq, however, said that two persons fainted and were taken to a hospital. He identified them as 70-year-old Rehmat Bibi and around three-year-old Ahmed Raza. He said that their condition was stated to be out of danger. Some old and rusted pipes in the factory might have caused the leakage, he said, adding that legal proceedings had been initiated into the incident, according to Dawn. (ANI)

