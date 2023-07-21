Namgya Khampa concurrently accredited as India's next Ambassador to Somalia 

Namgya C Khampa, India's High Commissioner to Kenya, has been concurrently accredited as India's next Ambassador to Somalia. She would have her residence in Nairobi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a press release. According to MEA, Namgya C Khampa is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer of the 2000 batch.

MEA in the press release said, "(IFS: 2000), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Kenya, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Somalia, with residence in Nairobi." Before taking over as High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Namgya C Khampa served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Kathmandu, Nepal. She has served twice in India's diplomatic Mission in China from 2002 to 2006 and from 2013 to 2016, Indian High Commission in Kenya said in a statement.

Namgya Khampa has also worked in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York from 2009 to 2013. While in New York, she was elected to serve as a Member of the United Nations Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) from 2011 to 2013. Khampa has also served as India's representative on the Executive Board of the UNDP and UNFPA during her tenure in New York. At the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, Khampa has at different times handled relations with the United States, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, according to the statement. From 2016-2018, Khampa has served on deputation to the Prime Minister's Office. She headed the Development Partnership Division in the Foreign Ministry and handled Indian grant assistance and development cooperation with neighbouring countries from 2018-2020. She has a Masters' and M Phil degrees in international relations. (ANI)

