Indian Envoy attends BRICS Expert Forum on Nuclear Medicine, highlights importance of collaboration to address healthcare challenges 

Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor on Thursday attended the BRICS Expert Forum on Nuclear Medicine. At the opening ceremony of the Forum, he highlighted the importance of collaboration to address common healthcare challenges. Pavan Kapoor held a meeting with Kaluga region Governor Vladislav Shapsha on the sidelines of the Forum. Leading nuclear medicine experts from India are participating in the two-day BRICS Expert Forum.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Indian Embassy in Russia on Thursday stated, "@AmbKapoor spoke at the opening of the #BRICS Expert Forum on Nuclear Medicine. He highlighted the importance of collaboration to address common healthcare challenges. Leading nuclear medicine experts from India are participating in the two-day Forum. In another tweet, Indian Embassy in Russia stated, "On the sidelines of the Forum, @AmbKapoor met with the Governor of the #Kaluga region to discuss cooperation in economic, education, scientific and cultural spheres. The Medical Radiology Scientific Center in Obninsk, Kaluga region will host the Forum tomorrow."

The Forum was organised by Russian Ministry of Health and ROSATOM. The Forum is preceding the BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting scheduled for August 4, 2023 in South Africa, according to the statement released by Rosatom. The Forum brought together over 200 representatives of the BRICS Interstate Group from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The event was attended by the heads and leading scientists of the largest research medical centers, manufacturers of medical radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals from the BRICS countries, and representatives of state authorities in manufacturing radioisotope products for health care, according to the official statement released by Rosatom. They included the Brazilian Nuclear Energy Research Institute (IPEN); Indian Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (South Africa), iThemba LABS (South Africa), China Isotope and Radiation Corporation (CIRC), Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, Society of Nuclear Medicine of India, Chinese Society of Nuclear Medicine (CSNM), and South African Society of Nuclear Medicine (SASNM).

Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko addressed the attendees of the International Expert Forum on Nuclear Medicine with a welcoming speech, according to Rosatom statement. In his address, he called nuclear medicine a "crucial destination" for the development of a high-tech, personalized approach to the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. "Currently, there is a need to consolidate our efforts for more efficient implementation of nuclear medicine achievements in practical healthcare. Significant attention should be paid to the interaction between the largest medical centers in the BRICS countries specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of oncological, cardiological, endocrine, and other diseases, in which nuclear medicine technologies play an increasingly important role today. This will make a significant contribution to improving the health of the population in all BRICS countries," Mikhail Murashko said. (ANI)

