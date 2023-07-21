Left Menu

Israel continues move to European product standards to help cut cost of living

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem chaired the fourth meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Fighting the High Cost of Living.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:31 IST
Israel continues move to European product standards to help cut cost of living
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem chaired the fourth meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Fighting the High Cost of Living. Pursuant to last week's meeting of the Committee, at which the Economy and Industry Minister submitted legislation to change the import system in Israel to the European system regarding standardization, the Committee today discussed the continuation of the 'what is good in Europe, is good in Israel' reform in the food sector. Accordingly, measures to ease regulatory restrictions, which constitute an impediment to the import of products with the European standard, were approved.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also instructed a detailed plan be submitted, within the next two months, to ease regulations on firefighting, for both business-owners and the construction of new buildings. Implementing these measures will save citizens and business-owners approximately NIS 7 billion per year. The Committee also discussed measures to ease restrictions on bringing in foreign workers to assist sectors that are unable to recruit Israeli workers. It was agreed a decision to increase the number of foreign workers as per the needs of the economy be submitted at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday. (ANI/TPS)

