Pakistan: At least four people injured in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur 

At least four people were injured in a blast in the Geelay region in the Mamund Tehsil of Bajaur district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing police. Mamund Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sattar Khan said a vehicle was targeted. He further said that the bomb was detonated using a remote control, Dawn reported.

Khan said that the injured were taken to the Khar district headquarters (DHQ) hospital for treatment. Speaking to Dawn, Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Nazeer Khan said that the passengers were heading home after the Friday prayers when the bomb was detonated. Khan further said that the police have cordoned off the area and an investigation is being conducted.

The blast comes a day after five policemen were killed in two separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, 12 people, including nine policemen were wounded in the attacks, according to Dawn. Terrorists attacked an official compound in the Bara Bazaar in Khyber district. In addition, a police post was attacked in Peshawar's Regi Model Town area.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The increase in terror activities has been witnessed after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year. A think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies in its report released in July said the first half of the current year saw a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, Dawn reported. According to the report, these attacks have claimed the lives of 389 people in Pakistan.

Last week, three Pakistani soldiers were killed after combat against heavily armed terrorists in Balochistan's Sui district, The News International reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Pakistani army's media wing also stated that two terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire. "Security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well," The News International quoted the ISPR statement.

It added, "Security forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralise the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan". In a similar incident, four Pakistan army soldiers were killed while five others were critically injured after terrorists attacked the Zhob garrison in Balochistan during the early hours of Wednesday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing the military's media affairs wing. As per the news report, three "heavily armed terrorists" have been killed so far. (ANI)

