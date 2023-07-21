MEA appoints Sandeep Chakravorty as India's next Ambassador to Indonesia

Sandeep Chakravorty, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer of the 1996 batch, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Indonesia. Sandeep Chakravorty is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, Ministry of External Affairs release said. India and Indonesia have shared two millennia of close cultural and commercial contacts. The shared culture, colonial history and post-independence goals of political sovereignty, economic self-sufficiency and independent foreign policy are unifying factors of bilateral relationship

Bilateral trade between India and Sri Lanka has increased from USD 4.3 billion in 2005-06 to USD 38.84 billion in 2022-23. India is the second largest buyer of coal and crude palm oil from Indonesia and imports minerals, rubber, pulp and paper and hydrocarbons reserves.

India exports refined petroleum products, commercial vehicles, telecommunication equipment, agriculture commodities, bovine meat, steel products and plastics to Indonesia. (ANI)

