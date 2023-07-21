Left Menu

Multiple areas of Karachi undergoing power outages as feeders trip

Multiple areas of Karachi are undergoing power outages as at least 119 K-Electric (KE) feeders have tripped after the port city received monsoon rains, ARY News reported.

21-07-2023
Multiple areas of Karachi undergoing power outages as feeders trip
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Multiple areas of Karachi are undergoing power outages as at least 119 K-Electric (KE) feeders have tripped after the port city received monsoon rains, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Surjani Town, New Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Bin Qasim, Razaqabad Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Baldia, Liaquatabad, Lyari, Korangi, Landhi and Old City Area were reported to be without power as the rain started. Power outage was also witnessed in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Ittehad Town, Mangopir, SITE, Orangi, Punjab Colony and Akhter Colony.

As per data provided by the MeT Office, the highest rainfall was recorded in North Karachi, at 41 millimetres (mm), while 16.2 mm was registered at Gulshan-e-Maymar, 2 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Orangi Twon. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a fresh spell of monsoon rains in various parts of the country, including Karachi, during this week.

The MeT office had said monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate the country's upper and central parts from July 18 (night), which are likely to intensify on July 19 (Wednesday). Under the influence of these weather systems, the MeT Office said dust-thunderstorm and rain (with isolated heavy falls) are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of the province from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps, as per ARY News. (ANI)

