UAE President, President of Dominican Republic discuss bilateral relations

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Dominican Republic and explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration for the benefit of both countries and their people.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:49 IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today spoke by telephone to Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Dominican Republic and explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration for the benefit of both countries and their people.

UAE President and the President of the Dominican Republic also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments, and reiterated their shared interest in promoting stability and cooperation to enable sustainable global growth. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

