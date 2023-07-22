British MP Bob Blackman holds seminar on Bangladesh's economic development in UK Parliament

The Conservative Friends of Bangladesh organised a session on "Economic Development and International Trade" for the UK Houses of Parliament on Tuesday. The session was chaired by MP Bob Blackman, president of the Parliamentary Board, with assistance from Sujit Sen, vice-chair of Conservative Friends of Bangladesh, according to The Daily Star.

Bob Blackman MP, the seminar's host, praised Bangladesh's progressive progress and predicted that if the current trend holds, Bangladesh will become one of the richest nations in Asia. He claimed that Sheikh Hasina's inspirational leadership made it possible. Members of the British Parliament, professors, experts in international development, and significant figures from the Bengali diaspora attended the conference, according to The Daily Star. Guest speakers and panellists highlighted the incredible development of Bangladesh and various aspects of international trade, The Daily Star a newspaper published in Bangladesh reported.

In the seminar, Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan spoke praising the incredible development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. MP Jane Hunt, MP Virendra Sharma, Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Moshiur Rahman, State Minister of Planning Shamsul Alam, former Minister Tarana Halim MP, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Commerce Noor Mohammad Mahbubul Haque, Associate Head of Brunel Business School Bidit Dey, Bryan McIntosh, Associate Professor, Brunel Business School Social and Business Impact Champion, Oksana Grew Head of Business Brunel School and Barrister Prashant Barua amongst others took part in the discussion. Economic adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Moshiur Rahman gave his speech highlighting poverty alleviation, employment, international trade, overall development and various mega projects taken by the government. MP Tarana Halim said Bangladesh today has been promoted from a third-world to a developing country and it is hoped by 2041, poverty will be alleviated in Bangladesh. (ANI)

