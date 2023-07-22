Left Menu

Dubai Police concludes 'Positive Spirit' Tournament for inmates

The Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Initiative has concluded the E-football tournament (using PlayStation) for inmates, in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments and vSlash Esports.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 22 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Initiative has concluded the E-football tournament (using PlayStation) for inmates, in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments and vSlash Esports. Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, led the closing ceremony and honoured the tournament champions that aimed to promote positivity and sportsmanship among all inmates.

A total of 165 inmates participated in the tournament, which ultimately concluded with the top winners being awarded cash prizes and medals. Brigadier Jalfar pointed out that the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishment places great importance on organizing sporting activities for inmates, per the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. "The aim is to involve inmates in such competitions, as it positively impacts their health and overall well-being," he added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Dr Ahmad Yousef Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, pointed out that the tournament is a part of Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to organize community initiatives throughout the year. "These initiatives aim to promote positivity, tolerance, and coexistence while supporting different segments of society, including inmates at punitive and correctional establishments," he added. The closing ceremony was attended by Brigadier Salah Jumaa Bu Asaibah, Deputy Director General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments; and several senior officers and employees. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

