Israeli forces attacked near Bethlehem, three wounded

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 22 (ANI/TPS): The IDF reported a violent disturbance on Friday afternoon near the village of Beit Ummar, which is located near Hebron, during which suspects threw stones and explosives at IDF and Border Police forces. Three members of Israel's security forces were wounded.

One was an IDF officer performing reserve military service who was reported to have been lightly injured by shrapnel. He received initial medical treatment on the spot and was taken to a hospital while conscious. Also, two Border Police fighters were reported to have been lightly wounded by stones thrown at them, but they were able to continue to function during the attack.

Israel's fighters responded by using non-lethal means for dispersing demonstrations and with sniper fire using a Ruger rifle. One Border Police officer also responded by firing at one of the bomb throwers and a hit was detected among the attackers. But there is no word yet as to whether or not that individual was wounded and if so to what extent.

Another disturbance was reported by the IDF in the village of Umm Safa near Ramallah, northwest of Jerusalem. There, masked terrorists threw stones and rocks large enough to be described as life-threatening at the Israeli forces. A Border Police officer responded by shooting at the suspects and an injury was detected. (ANI/TPS)

