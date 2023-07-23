Pak: Election Commission orders to remove Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's caretaker minister for violating election laws

The Election Commission of Pakistan has passed an order to remove the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Transport Minister for violating the electoral body's code of conduct, Geo News reported. In a statement issued late Saturday, the ECP said that they have directed KP Chief Minister Azam Khan to remove caretaker Transport Minister Shahid Khattak from his post.

The top electoral body said the action was taken against the minister after it learned through media reports that Khattak addressed a political rally in Nowshera. The provincial election commissioner of KP had sought the report on the participation and speech of the caretaker minister at a public meeting, the ECP said.

The spokesperson emphasised that it is essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased elections, according to Geo News. The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign.

In case of violation, legal action will be taken, the spokesperson added. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), January, dissolved the provincial assembly prematurely in a bid to force the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to announce snap elections in the country, reported Geo News.

Initially, 14 ministers became part of the interim cabinet. The development follows the Chief Minister Parvez Elahi dissolved Punjab Assembly.

Former KP CM Mahmood Khan said that the decision to dissolve the assembly was taken in the broader interest of Pakistan. "I, Mahmood Khan Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in pursuance of Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on January 17, 2023," read the summary, as per Geo News.

In a video statement, he said: "I promised Imran Khan that I would sign the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly by 10 pm and I did." He added, "We have done whatever we could for our people. Now, the assembly will be dissolved and elections will be held within 90 days." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)