Nepal: Unidentified persons torch six houses in Jumla

A group of unidentified people torched six houses in Nepal's Jumla district's different villages on Friday night, The Kathmandu Post reported. Mainly the villages were of ward 4 of Guthichaur Rural Municipality of Jumla district.

Ward chair Tika Dutta Neupane said the houses in Dhawalpur, Bauli, Dandabada, Dalitbada and Bigare villages in the ward were set ablaze. He said there are reports of arson in Dhita and Depal villages as well, adding a parked tractor was also set on fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

