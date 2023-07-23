Left Menu

Nepal: Unidentified persons torch six houses in Jumla

A group of unidentified people torched six houses in Nepal's Jumla district's different villages on Friday night.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 07:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A group of unidentified people torched six houses in Nepal's Jumla district's different villages on Friday night, The Kathmandu Post reported. Mainly the villages were of ward 4 of Guthichaur Rural Municipality of Jumla district.

Ward chair Tika Dutta Neupane said the houses in Dhawalpur, Bauli, Dandabada, Dalitbada and Bigare villages in the ward were set ablaze. He said there are reports of arson in Dhita and Depal villages as well, adding a parked tractor was also set on fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

