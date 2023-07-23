Left Menu

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 has jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 09:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 09:33 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 has jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It toook place at 08:46:16 IST, at a depth of 165 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.02, respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 23-07-2023, 08:46:16 IST, Lat: 36.50 & Long: 71.02, Depth: 165 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. (ANI)

