Pakistan: Lahore court declares former Federal Minister absconder in money laundering case 

Lahore court declared Pakistan's former Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi an absconder in the money laundering case on Saturday, reported The Express Tribune. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 10:08 IST
Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Lahore court declared Pakistan's former Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi an absconder in the money laundering case on Saturday, reported The Express Tribune. Last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a money laundering case against Elahi and others in a case pertaining to his alleged involvement in a scam of Rs 720 million.

Currently, the former PML-Q leader is facing two cases of money laundering. He has also been accused of illegally taking billions of rupees out of the country, according to The Express Tribune. Following the court's order, the process of freezing Elahi's identity card, passport, bank accounts and properties had been initiated.

Moreover, the court asked to provide them with Elahi's travel information, bank account, passport, identity card details and correct residential address, The Express Tribune reported. However, the Anti-corruption Circle Punjab has also filed a case against four suspects including Elahi and submitted the challan to the court.

According to The Express Tribune, The investigation agency also arrested two of Elahi's close associates Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal. They were arrested on the charges of facilitating Elahi to embezzle money. The FIA reported that the case against Elahi was registered on June 11 under several sections including cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery for the purpose of cheating, Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, and punishment for abetment. (ANI)

