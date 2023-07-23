Left Menu

Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe to hold all-party conference on 13th Amendment next week

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe is all set to hold an all party meeting next week on the 13th Amendment, Dailymirror quoted Minister Jeevan Thondaman as saying.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe reviewed issues affecting the upcountry Tamil minority, including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, the Sri Lankan minister informed reporters after his return from India, and the deliberations ended on a positive note, Dailymirror reported. "I was a part of the delegation to India headed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe. During the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, implementation of the 13th Amendment, MoUs on energy and economic development, and development of the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka were discussed," he said.

The Minister, who was a part of the delegation to India headed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe added that the Indian funds would speed up construction on the proposed institution in the Nuwara Eliya district, according to Dailymirror. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said various projects worth Rs 75 crore have been announced for Indian-origin Tamils residing in the Island nation.

The Prime Minister while expressing confidence in Sri Lanka, said: "I am confident Sri Lanka will keep working to fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community." Meanwhile, PM Modi  in a joint statement with Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe on Friday said: "We hope that the Sri Lankan Government will fulfil the aspirations of Tamils and take forward the process for equality, justice and peace. We hope it will fulfil its commitment to the implementation of the 13th Amendment and Provincial Council Elections..."

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday arrived in Delhi on a two-day official visit to India. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcomed Wickremesinghe at the airport. India, Sri Lanka on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of renewable energy. Another MoU was signed on cooperation for economic development projects in the Trincomalee district of Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

