Left Menu

Deadly bar fire in Mexico kills 11, suspect arrested

An instance of bar fire close to the Arizona border in the Mexican state of Sonora has claimed the lives of 11 people on Saturday, reported CNN.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 13:23 IST
Deadly bar fire in Mexico kills 11, suspect arrested
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico City

An instance of bar fire close to the Arizona border in the Mexican state of Sonora claimed the lives of 11 people on Saturday, reported CNN. A man has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately lighting the bar on fire after being kicked out.

According to a statement from the Sonora Attorney General's Office, the fire started at the bar in San Luis Rio Colorado, close to the border city of San Luis, Arizona, at 1:33 a.m. on Saturday. At a news conference on Saturday, Sonora's attorney general Gustavo Romulo Salas Chavez revealed that two of those killed were female Americans and a 17-year-old, CNN reported.

According to Chavez, Mexican authorities were still determining if the deceased woman also held Mexican citizenship. According to the statement translated from Spanish, the person accused of starting the fire, who officials claimed had "a high degree of intoxication," threw an instrument containing fire at the bar's doors after he was kicked out from the structure by security personnel, reported CNN.

An investigation is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023