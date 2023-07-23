Left Menu

Pakistan: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl, Grand Democratic Alliance to form electoral alliance in Sindh

Ahead of the general elections, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) is likely to form an electoral alliance with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to contest elections against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh, reported ARY News citing sources.  

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ahead of the general elections, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) is likely to form an electoral alliance with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to contest elections against Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Sindh, reported ARY News citing sources. JUI-F chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman met GDA leadership in Karachi and discussed the country's overall political situation.

Both the leaders discussed forming an electoral alliance for contesting elections against Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Sindh. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The meeting took place following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement for the current government to hand over power to the caretaker set-up in August 2023, reported ARY News. Moreover, PM Shehbaz assumed that the PM office in April 2022 and power will be handed over to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.

According to ARY News, Shehbaz added that the incumbent government fended off 'landmines' laid by the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) besides ending Pakistan's isolation on the economic and foreign-level fronts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

