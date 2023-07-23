Pakistan: Imran Khan's non-appearance in Toshakhana case proceedings annoys judge 

Left Menu

 Imran Khan's non-appearance in the Toshakhana case proceedings on Saturday annoyed Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, reported The News International. 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:16 IST
PTI Chairman Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): Imran Khan's non-appearance in the Toshakhana case proceedings on Saturday annoyed Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, reported The News International. However, the court once again accepted the former Prime Minister's exemption plea for a day but strictly ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to appear in the court on July 24.

The Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed a criminal complaint against Imran Khan for concealing details of state gifts. Earlier also, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Khan in connection with the probe into the Toshakhana case, The News International reported.

A day ago, Imran's counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed appeared and tried to drag on the case with the judge and was struggling to conclude it in a few days. However, the cross-examination of the two prosecution witnesses had been adjourned till Monday as well. At the beginning of the hearing, Ahmed filed a request seeking an exemption for Imran Khan from attending the hearing and its adjournment till July 24, according to The News International.

Asserting that the "suspect should be present when a trial is underway, " Advocate Pervaiz requested the court issue directives to ensure Imran's appearance. Last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused the former premier Imran Khan of selling gifts received during foreign visits, reported local media.

"I can confirm you that Imran Khan took gifts worth Rs 140 million from Toshakhana (state depository) and sold them in Dubai," ARY News quoted Sharif as saying, who further added that the valuable state gifts included diamond jewellery, bracelets and watches. The then PM Imran Khan had refused to reveal the details of the depository of the state gifts, citing provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

