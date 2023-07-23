Pakistan Muslim League-N considers proposing Ishaq Dar's name for Pak caretaker PM: Report 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is mulling proposing the name of Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the post of caretaker Prime Minister, The Express Tribune reported, citing sources. Ishaq Dar's name gained traction as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government was considering amending the Elections Act 2017 to empower the upcoming caretaker set-up to take decisions beyond its constitutional mandate with a view to ensure continuity of the recently announced economic plan and expedite the procedure aimed at receiving foreign investment in state-owned entities, The Express Tribune reported.

According to PML-N sources, the Pakistan government was mulling amending Section 230 of the Elections Act 2017, enabling the caretaker set-up to take economic decisions. They said the amendments to the elections might be rolled out in the National Assembly next week, according to The Express Tribune. The amendments will enable Pakistan's caretaker government to take the decisions required to revive the economy. According to Section 230, the caretaker government shall only perform its functions to address day-to-day matters, which are required to run the affairs of the government.

The caretaker government will assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in conducting the general elections according to the law and restrict itself to activities that are of routine, non-controversial and urgent nature in the public interest and can be reversed by a future elected government. The present law bans the caretaker government from making major policy decisions, except on urgent matters, the report said. The caretaker government cannot sign a major contract or undertaking if it is detrimental to public interest, it also cannot enter into major international negotiation with any foreign country or an international agency or sign any international binding instrument, except in an exceptional case. According to sources, the proposal was to amend both the sub-sections of Section 230 that deal with the authority given under the interim setup.

Earlier, in July 2018, Pakistan's then-caretaker government wanted to enter into programme negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The Express Tribune reported. However, Pakistan's then-law minister did not agree to the decision on the grounds that the interim setup did not have such powers. According to sources, the implementation of all the steps will require continuation of the current economic team. It was because of this reason, the PML-N top leadership intended to appoint Ishaq Dar as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister, The Express Tribune reported.

Special assistant to Pakistan PM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, might continue working on his current post. However, the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) support was required for the arrangement. There could be objections on the political affiliation of Ishaq Dar, the report stated.

If Dar takes up the position of Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister, he might not return in the next government as finance minister provided the current political setup returns to power, the report said. Pakistan's former Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh's name has also been coming up for the post of caretaker PM. (ANI)

