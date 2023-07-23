Israel’s MFA marks 9 years of Hadar Goldin’s body held by Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) a statement Sunday on how the day marks nine years since IDF Lt Hadar Goldin was killed in combat in Gaza and his body was taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist group. Hamas took advantage of a ceasefire brokered by the international community to go out and take the soldiers remains. Hamas has used his body ever since as a bargaining chip.

Lt Goldin an another soldier, First Sergeant Oron Shaul, both fell Operation Protective Edge in July of 2014. "For nine years, the terrorist organization has held Lt Goldin and First Sergeant Oron Shaul's (another fallen IDF soldier) bodies captive," said the ministry in a statement. "The international community must act to end this humanitarian travesty and return both boys to their families so that they can be laid to rest. This is a religious and moral duty."

The Foreign Ministry also called on the international community to act to free Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al- Sayed who are also being held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

