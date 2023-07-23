Left Menu

Israel’s MFA marks 9 years of Hadar Goldin’s body held by Hamas

Lt Goldin an another soldier, First Sergeant Oron Shaul, both fell Operation Protective Edge in July of 2014.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 22:29 IST
Israel’s MFA marks 9 years of Hadar Goldin’s body held by Hamas
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) a statement Sunday on how the day marks nine years since IDF Lt Hadar Goldin was killed in combat in Gaza and his body was taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist group. Hamas took advantage of a ceasefire brokered by the international community to go out and take the soldiers remains. Hamas has used his body ever since as a bargaining chip.

Lt Goldin an another soldier, First Sergeant Oron Shaul, both fell Operation Protective Edge in July of 2014. "For nine years, the terrorist organization has held Lt Goldin and First Sergeant Oron Shaul's (another fallen IDF soldier) bodies captive," said the ministry in a statement. "The international community must act to end this humanitarian travesty and return both boys to their families so that they can be laid to rest. This is a religious and moral duty."

The Foreign Ministry also called on the international community to act to free Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al- Sayed who are also being held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023