Israeli PM Netanyahu expects to be back at work Monday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he expects to get back to work on Monday. Netanyahu entered the hospital Saturday to have a pacemaker implanted and since then the deputy prime minister, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, has been serving as acting prime minister of Israel.

“I would like to thank the many of you who have asked how I am doing. I am doing great. Tomorrow morning I will join my colleagues in the Knesset,” he said in a statement.

