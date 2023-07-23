Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Myanmar
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 has jolted Myanmar on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported
ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:06 IST
- Country:
- Myanmar
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 has jolted Myanmar on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It took place at 22:01:22 IST, at a depth of 90 Km.
According to NCS, the epicenter of the quake was found at Latitude: 22.22 and Longitude: 94.11, respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 23-07-2023, 22:01:22 IST, Lat: 22.22 & Long: 94.11, Depth: 90 Km, Region: Myanmar," the NCS tweeted.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. (ANI)
Also Read: Myanmar national among three terrorists charge sheeted in Manipur
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
Advertisement