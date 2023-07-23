Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 has jolted Myanmar on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It took place at 22:01:22 IST, at a depth of 90 Km.

According to NCS, the epicenter of the quake was found at Latitude: 22.22 and Longitude: 94.11, respectively. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 23-07-2023, 22:01:22 IST, Lat: 22.22 & Long: 94.11, Depth: 90 Km, Region: Myanmar," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. (ANI)

