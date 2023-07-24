Left Menu

Ukraine eyes country's accession to NATO next year

Ukraine is eyeing next year for the country's accession to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Defence Minister Oleskii Reznikov said.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 09:18 IST
Ukraine eyes country's accession to NATO next year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is eyeing next year for the country's accession to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Defence Minister Oleskii Reznikov said, CNN reported. Talking about the next year's NATO Summit in Washington, Reznikov said, "Who knows, maybe it will be a very important day for Ukraine," adding "It is just my forecast."

During the interview, Reznikov acknowledged that Ukraine will only be able to join the alliance once the war is over, referencing Article 5 and saying "We have no options to have a unanimous vote" while the conflict is ongoing. When asked if he thought the war would be over by next summer he quickly answered, "Yes. We will win this war."

Reznikov downplayed the Biden administration's refusal to commit to Ukraine getting admitted immediately after the war's end. "I think it's not necessary," he said. Ukraine will have a streamlined admission process and in the meantime will continue to work on the necessary reforms, Reznikov added. The defence minister emphasized that the benefits of admitting Ukraine to the alliance have only grown given its fight against Russia, as per CNN.

The United States and other NATO countries have said it is impossible to admit Ukraine now because of the ongoing war. Early this month, US President Joe Biden said that he doesn't think Ukraine is ready for NATO membership and added that NATO is a process that takes some time to meet all qualifications, from democratization to a whole range of other issues. "I don't think it (Ukraine) is ready for membership in NATO," the US President said in an interview when asked about Ukraine's NATO membership, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg on "unblocking" the Black Sea grain corridor. This phone call came on the heels of Russia calling off the crucial deal to ensure the safe passage of ships.

"Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. We discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Vilnius summit and further actions regarding the integration of Ukraine into @NATO," tweeted Zelenskyy. His tweet continued, "We shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses for global food security. We also identified with Mr Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor."

This came after Russia announced it was suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023