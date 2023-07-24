UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 24 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by extremists in the Kingdom of Denmark. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Danish government to take responsibility to stop these actions. The Ministry emphasised the importance of monitoring hate speech that negatively impacts peace and security. Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its rejection of the use of freedom of expression as justification for such heinous acts.

The Ministry underscored the UAE's rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles. The Ministry reaffirmed that hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace between peoples. Furthermore, the Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the international community needs to work together to reaffirm a commitment to upholding the universal principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence. The Ministry emphasised that these principles should be promoted and implemented to achieve your stability and sustainable development. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)