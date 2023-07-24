Left Menu

Three Arab teens arrested for Jerusalem stabbing terror attack

Israel Police arrested three Arab residents of Bethlehem (ages 17, 18 and 19) suspected of carrying out last Thursday night’s terrorist stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Gilo neighbourhood.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 09:21 IST
Three Arab teens arrested for Jerusalem stabbing terror attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel Police arrested three Arab residents of Bethlehem (ages 17, 18 and 19) suspected of carrying out last Thursday night's terrorist stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Gilo neighbourhood. Police said the arrests came after the completion of a joint investigation carried out by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office and the General Security Service.

One person was wounded in the attack. Large police forces of the Jerusalem district were called to the scene after the attack and searched for the suspects who fled after the stabbing. Two knives were found at the scene and the police's forensic investigators began collecting findings and an investigation was opened to clarify the circumstances of the case.

The commander of the Jerusalem district, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, assigned the investigation to the central unit of the Jerusalem district, and it was conducted together with the Shin Bet. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023