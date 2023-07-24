Left Menu

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to appear before Cypher Joint Inquiry Team

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar will appear before a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) led Joint Inquiry Team (JIT) probing into the cypher-gate scandal in line with a decision of a cabinet sub-committee, on Monday, The Express Tribune reported.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 09:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 09:35 IST
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to appear before Cypher Joint Inquiry Team
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders, Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In line with a decision made by a cabinet subcommittee, senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, will testify before a Joint Inquiry Team (JIT) led by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday, The Express Tribune reported. The JIT is carrying out an investigation on the direction of the cabinet which alleges that former prime minister Imran Khan, his associates, and his former principal secretary prejudiced the national security and interest of the state by directly revealing classified information—a diplomatic cypher—without proper authorization, The Express Tribune reported.

It also accuses them of misuse and unauthorized retention of the cypher telegram. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister will appear before the team at 11 am on Monday at the FIA's headquarters in the federal capital.

Asad Umar, former PTI secretary-general, will appear before the team at noon, The Express Tribune reported. The JIT has also issued notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who has been asked to appear before the probe panel on Tuesday at noon.

On March 27, 2022, ahead of a vote of no-trust that resulted in his ouster, Imran Khan pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd attending a massive public meeting in Islamabad, claiming it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" being hatched to topple his government, The Express Tribune reported. Addressing the nation on March 31, 2022, the former premier discussed the "threat letter" that purportedly showed "evidence" of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government.

Then, in what appeared to be a slip of the tongue, he had named the United States as the country behind the threat. "...the letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the opposition was in contact with them," he alleged. He said the memo was against him, not against the government. "...it stated that Pakistan will be forgiven if the no-confidence motion passes. If not, there will be consequences."

Imran Khan claimed it was an "official letter that was communicated to Pakistan's ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting." Last week, on July 19, former prime minister Imran Khan's then-principal secretary Azam Khan allegedly gave testimony before a magistrate, terming the US cypher a "conspiracy" used by the former PM "for creating a narrative against establishment and opposition." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023