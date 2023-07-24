Left Menu

Gym roof collapses in China school, 10 dead

According to local search and rescue centre, four people managed to escape while fifteen others were stuck inside as the tragic incident took place.

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 10:50 IST
Gym roof collapses in China school, 10 dead
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Ten people were killed after the roof of a middle school gymnasium in China's northeastern city of Qiqihar collapsed on Sunday, CNN reported, citing the Chinese state media. There were 19 people in the gym at the time of the mishap.

According to local search and rescue centre, four people managed to escape while fifteen others were stuck inside as the tragic incident took place. According to a preliminary inquiry, construction waste called perlite that was left on the gym roof during construction on a neighbouring building may have contributed to the collapse, CNN reported.

According to the early examination, the material acquired weight after being saturated with rainwater, which caused it to become heavier and eventually collapsed. Police have taken those in charge of the construction, in custody. The situation is being investigated further, according to the authorities. Rescue efforts are still underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023