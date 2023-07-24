Israel Police seizes hundreds of marijuana plants from greenhouse
A man was arrested when he arrived to take care of the seedlings.
ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:25 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 24 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Police has seized more than 800 marijuana plants from a greenhouse in the Lachish region near Ashdod.
A man was arrested when he arrived to take care of the seedlings.
Police also seized 7 kg of a substance suspected of being a bulk drug, as well as equipment for the cultivation and maintenance of the plants. (ANI/TPS)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement