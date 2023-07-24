Gravity of cyber risks will increase with disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence: NSA Ajit Doval at BRICS meet
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval participated in the 'Friends of BRICS' meeting in Johannesburg in South Africa on Monday
- Country:
- South Africa
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval participated in the 'Friends of BRICS' meeting in Johannesburg in South Africa on Monday. Apart from BRICS, the following Friends of BRICS countries - Belarus, Burundi, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Cuba - also participated in the meeting.
Sources said the issue of cybersecurity was discussed at length in the meeting. They said NSA Doval highlighted that the gravity of cyber risks will increase exponentially with the advent of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Internet of Things.
He also highlighted the linkages between cyber criminals and terrorists including the use of cyber space for financing, money laundering, radicalizing, lone wolf attacks, recruitment and secured communications, the sources said. The NSA, the sources said, noted that younger populations were particularly susceptible to the spread of extremist ideologies through the use of social media sites because they are technology savvy and have impressionable minds.
They said Doval highlighted the need for collective efforts to deal with challenges emanating from cybersecurity. He said the Global South in particular needed to overcome limitations of resources. In this endeavour, India will always remain at the forefront, working closely with the Global South, Doval said, according to sources.
They said NSA also held several bilaterals with his counterparts from BRICS and Friends of BRICS countries. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhetri backs Stimac's 4-week camp for Asian Cup, wants match against teams like Iran, Japan or Saudi
BRICS Sherpas exchange views on development, enhancement of strategic partnership
JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota
Chhetri backs Stimac's 4-week camp ahead of Asian Cup, wants match against likes of Iran, Japan or Saudi
Childline to be transferred to states to ensure quick help to kids in distress: Union minister Irani