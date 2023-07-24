Pakistan: Bullet-riddled body found in Balochistan’s Mashkel

A bullet-riddled body was on Sunday found in the Ladghast area of Mashkel in Pakistan's Washuk district, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Ladghast area's people informed the local administration about the dumping of an unattended body, upon which the Levies force rushed to the area and shifted the body to the Mashkel hospital. The deceased was identified as Shabbir Ahmed Samalani, a resident of Mashkel town, as per Dawn.

The deceased's family informed the police that he left his home on Saturday evening, and Levies found his body on Sunday at an abandoned place in the Ladghast area. No one has claimed responsibility for the killing. Levies have registered a case against unknown killers and started an investigation. The body was handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, recently at least three people were killed while a four-year-old boy sustained bullet wounds when armed criminals opened fire at them over 'personal enmity' in Karachi's Baldia Town, ARY News reported. As per the details, the incident took place in Baldia's Rasheedabad area, wherein armed criminals killed three citizens and shot at and wounded a four-year-old boy.

The police in a statement said the victims suffered bullet wounds and were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment. However, three men, two of them were siblings, succumbed to injuries while the treatment of a four-year-old boy was underway. The victims were identified as Muhammad Junaid, Imtiaz, Seefan and Muhammad Ayan. (ANI)

