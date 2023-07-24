Ajman witnesses 14 pc surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

Ajman [UAE], July 24 (ANI/WAM): The new commercial licensing sector at the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) witnessed a 14 per cent surge in activities in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. According to the business movement report issued by Ajman DED for the first quarter of 2023, a total of 1,200 new commercial licences and 1,556 professional licences were issued during this period, representing a growth rate of five per cent.

Active licences also grew by nine per cent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, and licence renewals witnessed an increase of three per cent for professional licences, two per cent for commercial licences, and 13 per cent for industrial licences. Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, said the department's relentless efforts to improve the emirate's business environment and simplify the procedures for obtaining new economic licences, which led to significant advancements in services, were driven by systematic and institutional visions and plans aimed at enhancing the emirate's business climate, through simplifying licensing procedures and delivering value-added services to stakeholders, which are crucial elements of these initiatives.

"The key role played by government policies and programmes that aim to boost investments and support small and medium-sized enterprises contributed to Ajman's positive and sustainable economic growth," he added. (ANI/WAM)

