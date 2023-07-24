Left Menu

Dubai Customs discusses enhancing training cooperation with Dubai Police

As part of their strategic cooperation in training and sharing of expertise, Dubai Customs held an extensive meeting with the Dubai Police’s General Department for Anti-Narcotics

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2023 21:55 IST
Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI/WAM): As part of their strategic cooperation in training and sharing of expertise, Dubai Customs held an extensive meeting with the Dubai Police's General Department for Anti-Narcotics. The meeting, attended by representatives from the Customs Inspection Division, the Intelligence Department and the Customs Training Centre, discussed cooperation in leveraging inspection staff's competencies and capacities by identifying new drug smuggling methods and developing joint scenarios for field training to protect society against the dangers of drugs.

Mohammed Al Ghafari, Executive Director for Human Resources Sector at Dubai Customs, said, "We are proud of the fruitful and constructive cooperation we have with our strategic partner Dubai Police. Both parties are committed to joining forces to achieve the leadership's vision of making Dubai the best city in the world to live and work in. Our joint action plans for training are focused towards raising human and technical capabilities and enhancing operational efficiency to curb smuggling and thwart any security threats." He noted that Dubai Customs is constantly developing its workforce to effectively perform its security and control tasks at Customs checkpoints. In addition to delivering top-notch specialised training programmes in different areas of customs inspection and examination, Dubai Customs also equips its centres with cutting-edge inspection and screening technologies to increase efficiencies.

Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Deputy Director of the General Department for Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, said the department is working together with all relevant authorities to protect society from the scourge of drugs, stressing willingness to share the capabilities and advanced methods they use to detect and deter drug smugglers. He praised the cooperation with Dubai Customs in addressing the smuggling of drugs and other contraband, noting that the department's security teams are always ready to cooperate and support their strategic partners in combating drug smuggling by exchanging information and expertise and field support for inspections. (ANI/WAM)

