Pakistan Election Commission issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The ECP has asked Islamabad police chief to arrest and present him before it on Tuesday in a contempt case.

On July 11, a four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani ordered the release of a warrant for Imran's arrest, after he did not appear before the commission, according to Dawn. The ECP had started contempt proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, party leader Asad Umar and Pakistan's Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry last year for allegedly using "intemperate" language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog.

The ECP had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels before to explain their position. However, the three leaders instead of appearing before the ECP challenged the electoral body's notices and contempt proceedings in various high courts on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017, which is the statutory provision regarding the commission's power to punish for contempt, was against the constitution. The Election Act 2017, Section 10 titled "Power to punish for contempt" states that the "election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly […]," Dawn reported.

The PTI leaders had requested the high court to give them declaratory relief from the charges. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court in January permitted the ECP to continue proceedings against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, according to Dawn. On June 21, the electoral body decided to frame charges against the three PTI leaders in July. During the hearing on July 11, none of the three PTI leaders appeared before the commission despite being summoned. After this, the ECP issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry. However, Pakistan's electoral body accepted a plea by Asad Umar's lawyer to permit him an exemption from the hearing.

The ECP on Monday issued a warrant for Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan's arrest and stated that he was "required in the contempt of the commission's proceedings initiated in terms of Section 10 of the Elections Act, 2017," according to Dawn. The warrant stated that Imran Khan did not appear before the ECP even after he was served notices and bailable warrants for him were issued on January 16 and March 2. According to Dawn, the commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for PTI chairman in the exercise of powers vested in it under Section 4(2) of the Elections Act, 2017 and other enabling provisions of the Act and Rules.

In the warrant, the ECP said it authorised and required the Islamabad Inspector General to arrest Imran Khan and produce him before the ECP on July 25 at 10 am (local time). (ANI)

