"Major changes in democracy must have broad consensus": White House on Israel judicial reforms

Reacting over the polarising "Reasonableness" bill in Israel's Knesset, the White House called the "slimmest possible majority" as "unfortunate" and said that major changes in Democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue.

"As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible. It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority. We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue," the White House said in a statement. This comes after the Knesset passed the "Reasonableness" bill — the first major legislation in the government's plan to weaken the judiciary since the country's founding — despite six months of protest, CNN reported.

The bill in Israel's parliament was passed by a vote of 64-9 with all members of the governing coalition voting in its favour. All the members of the opposition left the chamber when the roll call vote was taking place, according to CNN. Leaders on Sunday started a marathon debate on it which lasted until the following morning. The overhaul has divided the country, with thousands of people taking to the streets to hold protests against the government's decision.

The judicial overhaul is a package of bills that requires to pass three votes in the Knesset. Netanyahu and his supporters have said that the judicial overhaul is meant to rebalance powers between the branches of government. Meanwhile, critics said it poses a threat to Israel's democracy and the independence of the judiciary. Other elements of the overhaul will give the government more control over the appointment of judges and remove independent legal advisors from ministries. Those bills have not yet advanced as far in the legislative process as the reasonableness bill.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters have stressed that Israel's Supreme Court has become an insular, elitist group that does not represent the Israeli people. According to them, the apex court has overstepped its role, getting into issues it should not rule on. Defending his plans, the Israeli PM has pointed to nations like the United States, where politicians control which federal judges are appointed and approved, CNN reported. Critics have argued that Netanyahu is pushing the overhaul to protect himself from his own corruption trial. Notably, Benjamin Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. (ANI)

