1 dead, several injured in Switzerland's violent storm

At least one person died and several were injured in northwestern Switzerland after a violent storm caused significant damage in a city in the mountains.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 09:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At least one person died and several were injured in northwestern Switzerland after a violent storm caused significant damage in a city in the mountains, police said. The storm hit the watchmaking city of La Chaux-de-Fonds in the Neuchatel region bordering France.

In a tweet, the police said, "Assessment of the bad weather that occurred in the Neuchâtel mountains: This Monday, July 24, 2023, La Chaux-de-Fonds suffered a violent storm. The gusts of wind, unfortunately, caused the death of a person following the fall of a crane and a great deal of damage." According to the statement released by the Neuchâteloise's Police, the violent storm which fell more particularly on the town of La Chaux-de-Fonds caused the death of a person in his fifties following the fall of a construction crane.

"The region recorded numerous roof damages in urban areas and many falling trees in the region stretching from Crét du Locle to La Chaux-de-Fonds," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

