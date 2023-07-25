Pakistan: Public Service Commission's director killed in targeted attack

A Pakistan's Public Service Commission's director was killed after he was targeted by unidentified men, The Express Tribune reported on Monday. As per the details shared by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Police, the victim Irshad Khan was driving towards Peshawar for duty when he was targeted near Ranpur. Khan's driver was with him.

The victim was in a government car when he was targeted by unidentified men and shot dead. The area police reached the site upon receiving information and took the deceased's body into custody. Initial investigation was commenced and two bullet casings were collected from the site, among other evidence.

A case will be registered after completion of medico-legal formalities and coordination with the deceased's family, said the police. The incident comes amid a series of targeted attacks in Peshawar district in recent days, reported The Express Tribune.

A similar incident happened last week where at least two police personnel were killed and another two were injured when militants opened fire at a check post in Peshawar. According to officials, the policemen had set up a check post in the Regi Model Town area of the provincial capital when unidentified armed men opened fire at the police personnel, causing critical injuries to four of them.

Police said that a group of terrorists opened fire on a police post at the entrance of Regi Model Town around midnight, reported ARY News. A spokesman for the Peshawar police said, "Two constables Wajid and Farman were martyred while two others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack."

The injured policemen were identified as Constable Sayar and Constable Feroze. Further, he added that Assistant Sub-Inspector Noor Ul Haq and constables Feroz, Wajid, Siyar and Farman were on duty when the checkpost was attacked, according to ARY News.

The injured were rushed to hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries. Following the attack, a large contingent of police rushed to the spot and a search operation was launched in the vicinity, reported ARY News. (ANI)

