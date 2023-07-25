Left Menu

Israel: Former Defence Minister Benny Gantz calls Netanyahu government ‘clear and present danger’

Former Minister of Defence and a current opposition leader in the Knesset Benny Gantz decried Monday’s vote to pass part of the government’s controversial judicial reforms, calling it a difficult day in which “the State of Israel lost.”

Israel's former Defense Minister Benny Gantz (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, [Israel], July 25 (ANI/TPS): Former Minister of Defence and a current opposition leader in the Knesset Benny Gantz decried Monday's vote to pass part of the government's controversial judicial reforms, calling it a difficult day in which "the State of Israel lost." Gantz said that a majority in the Knesset wants a compromise agreement on the judicial reforms. But the coalition who want this was, "subdued by extremist members of the Knesset who decided to change our identity card, who want to degenerate us into the abyss of hatred, to divide us, to hate each other."

"Those who think they won today will soon find out that it was a grave mistake for all of us," he added. Gantz also commented on the images from the floor of the Knesset before Monday's vote in which Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant could be seen still trying to reach a compromise at the last minute.

"Anyone who has seen the Minister of Defense begging the Minister of Justice [to compromise]," he said, "understands how much the State of Israel needs a responsible adult at this time. This is not how you run a country – Netanyahu failed and this entire government is a resounding failure." "In front of us is a clear and immediate danger," added Gantz. "The continuation of predatory legislation – the appointment of political judges, escalation, damage to the gatekeepers and the impeachment of the Attorney General. Hundreds of thousands of patriots across the country, who go out and demonstrate – are the strength, and the majority of the Israeli people who want reform by consensus is our strength in the face of this danger." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

