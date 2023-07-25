US climate envoy John Kerry on 5-day visit to India, will attend G20 Climate Meeting in Chennai

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is slated to arrive on a five-day visit to India beginning Tuesday, days after returning from China. During his visit Kerry will visit Chennai and Delhi, the US State Department said.

In India, Kerry will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers (ECSM) Meeting in Chennai to be held on July 28, the US Department of State said in a statement. In Delhi, Kerry will meet with senior government officials to advance shared objectives on renewable and clean energy, and climate, the statement read.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to New Delhi and Chennai, India, July 25—29, to advance shared objectives on climate and clean energy, including mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains," the US State Department said. The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting was also under India's G20 Presidency on May 21. The three-day meeting witnessed the participation of 141 delegates from G20 countries and 10 invitee countries. The representatives of 14 international and regional organisations also attended deliberations..

The three priories outlined for the ECSWG were arresting land degradation, promoting a circular economy and giving impetus to the blue economy. All meetings focused on a specific theme out of these three themes. The third ECSWG focussed on Blue Economy and was supported by two side events – Mega Beach Clean Up Event and the Ocean 20 Dialogue on Day 1 of the meeting. The primary agenda of the 3rd ECSWG meeting was the detailed discussions on the draft Ministerial Communique which entailed constructive discussions and deliberations on priority areas. The meeting ended in a discussion mode on the Communique, to be further deliberated upon and refined in the virtual meetings scheduled over the next few weeks, as a run-up to the 4th and final ECSWG meeting to be held in Chennai from July 26- 27.

The fourth and final ECSWG meeting would be followed by the ECSM meeting on July 28, which John Kerry would attend. Previously, emphasising on India's climate commitments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has shown leadership in climate action and achieved its non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance.

In a video message to the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa on Saturday, the Prime Minister said India now plans to achieve 50 percent non-fossil installed capacity by the year 2030. "No talk about the future, sustainability or growth and development can be complete without energy. It impacts development at all levels, from individuals to nations," the Prime Minister said at the meeting that brought together ministers from the countries in the G20 grouping.

He pointed out that India is among the global leaders in solar and wind power and is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition. Earlier, US climate envoy John Kerry ended his four-day visit to China on July 19 without any new agreements.

In fact, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, insisted in a speech that China would pursue its goals to phase out carbon dioxide pollution at its own pace and in its own way. Still, Kerry appeared buoyed that the world's two biggest polluters had restarted discussions, which had been frozen for a year because of strained relations over Taiwan, trade and other issues. He insisted he was not disappointed in the outcome, noting that just talking marked progress, according to the Washington Post.

"We had very frank conversations but we came here to break new ground," Kerry said, adding, "It is clear that we are going to need a little more work." (ANI)

