Left Menu

5th batch of Buddhist studies graduate from Institute of Science of Mind in Bhutan

The fifth batch of students completed their three-year Bachelor’s degree in Buddhist studies and graduated from the Institute of Science of Mind in Bhutan on July 25, reported The Bhutan Live.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:04 IST
5th batch of Buddhist studies graduate from Institute of Science of Mind in Bhutan
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

The fifth batch of students completed their three-year Bachelor's degree in Buddhist studies and graduated from the Institute of Science of Mind in Bhutan on Tuesday, reported The Bhutan Live. The Dorji Lopon of the Zhung Dratshang presented graduation certificates to the 55 graduates at Trashichhoedzong today, who successfully completed their Bachelor's degree in Buddhist Studies, bringing the total number of alumni to almost 300 students.

The Institute of Science of Mind, established by Je Khenpo in 2014 has been imparting knowledge and understanding of Buddhist studies to its students, according to The Bhutan Live, a website that reports from the Himalayan country. According to The Bhutan Live, the Institute of Science of Mind is a beacon of knowledge. It fosters scholars to maintain Bhutan's unique spiritual legacy for generations to come.

Moreover, the graduation ceremony concluded with a warm-hearted reception for the graduates and their families with applauding messages echoing throughout the Trashichhoedzong. The future holds great promise as these young minds begins their journey to apply the knowledge for the betterment of their communities and the whole world, reported The Bhutan Live.

The graduation ceremony sets an example for Bhutan's commitment to preserve its cultural heritage and reinforcing the values of compassion and wisdom. The graduation ceremony stands as a testament to Bhutan's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and reinforcing the values of compassion and wisdom, the outlet said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023