China’s projected population more than that of India as on July 1 this year, Centre tells Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:48 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that projected population of India on July 1 this year is less than that of China. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that as per United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the total projected population of China at the beginning of this month was about 142 crore. He said by another estimate India's population is projected at 139 crore .

"As per United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division online publication, World Population Prospectus 2022, the total projected population of China as on July 1, 2023 is 142,56,71,000. The projected population of India as on July 1, 2023, as per Report of the Technical Group on Population Projections published by National Commission on Population, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, is 139,23,29,000," he said. Responding to a question whether the government proposes to conduct census and the time frame, the minister said that the intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in Gazette of India on March 28, 2019.

"Due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed," he said. UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) had said in April this year China will soon cede its long-held status as the world's most populous country.

"By the end of this month, India's population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people," it had said in a tweet.  (ANI)

