India, Brunei hold 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA, and Penigran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohd Hassan, Permanent Secretary, MoFA, Brunei Darussalam, co-chaired the meeting.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:31 IST
MEA Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and Penigran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohd Hassan, Permanent Secretary, MoFA, Brunei Darussalam (Photo Credit: Twitter/@hicomindBrunei). Image Credit: ANI
The 8th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Brunei were held in Bandar Seri Begawan here on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA, and Penigran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohd Hassan, Permanent Secretary, MoFA, Brunei Darussalam, co-chaired the meeting.

"8th India-Brunei Foreign Office Consultations led by Secretary East Saurabh Kumar and Permanent Secretary Penigran Norhashimah, reviewed bilateral ties in trade/ commerce/investments/defence/ICT/ agri/health/pharma/maritime; agreed to celebrate 40th diplomatic anniversary in 2024," tweeted India in Brunei. The two sides reviewed their bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, including in trade, commerce, investments, defence and space. They also agreed to explore collaborations in ICT, agriculture, health & pharma, maritime, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as per an official release.

It was also agreed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024 and strengthen high-level exchanges. The two sides will also conclude at an early date, the MoUs under discussion. Secretary (East) also called on Pengiran Shamhary, Minister of Transport and Info-Communications, Amin Liew, Minister at PMO and Second Minister of Finance & Economy, and Haji Erywan, Minister of Foreign Affairs II.

The release added that the next round of consultations will be held at mutually convenient dates in New Delhi. (ANI)

