US: Florida Governor DeSantis involved in car accident; unhurt

Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Tuesday was involved in a "car accident" in Tennessee, according to his spokesman, reported Fox News. "This morning, the governor was in a car accident while travelling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox News in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured."

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin added. This is a developing story and further details about the crash were not available. (ANI)

