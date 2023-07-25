Left Menu

US: Florida Governor DeSantis involved in car accident; unhurt

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while travelling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox News in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:06 IST
US: Florida Governor DeSantis involved in car accident; unhurt
Republican presidential candidate DeSantis (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Tuesday was involved in a "car accident" in Tennessee, according to his spokesman, reported Fox News. "This morning, the governor was in a car accident while travelling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox News in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured."

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin added. This is a developing story and further details about the crash were not available. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023