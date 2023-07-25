Left Menu

Deepak Miglani appointed as India's Ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe 

Deepak Miglani has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release. 

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Deepak Miglani, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, the Ministry of External Affairs said in on Tuesday. Miglani is presently serving as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. India and Sao Tome and Principe (STP) have enjoyed warm and friendly relations since its independence in 1975. Leaders of the both countries have been meeting on the side lines of some of the international fora, such as the United Natins and NAM among others.

The Central African island nation got its independence from Portugal in 1975. Meanwhile, in the past weeks, India has appointed Ambassadors to several countries such as Lithuania, Equatorial Guinea, Venezuela and Kazakhstan. (ANI)

